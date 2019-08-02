Twins' Taylor Rogers: Fans three in unusual blown save
Rogers struck out the side during the ninth but allowed the Marlins to tie the game and force extra-innings during a loss Tuesday.
It technically counted as a blown save, but Rogers entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs while the Twins were clinging to a two-run lead. Rogers allowed two inherited runners to score on a single, but then he struck out the side while mixing in an intentional walk against the next four batters. All of his numbers improved except his WHIP, but Rogers now has six blown saves versus 16 saves this season. He also owns a 2.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.
