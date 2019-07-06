Rogers earned the save in a 7-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday, throwing 2.1 perfect innings while striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

Rogers has now converted 12 of his 15 save opportunities and has received the team's last seven save chances. The 28-year-old holds a 1.82 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a 51:7 K:BB this season and looks locked in as the Twins stopper going into the second half.