Rogers gave up one run on two hits with one walk and a while striking out one to earn his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

A day after earning the save in a two-inning appearance, Rogers kept it interesting by hitting a batter immediately and allowing four baserunners before securing his third save of the season. Blake Parker has been battling illness and was not available, but Rogers could still see occasional save opportunities. The left-hander has a 2.31 ERA with a 11.6 K/9 through 10 appearances this season.