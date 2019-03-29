Twins' Taylor Rogers: Gets Minnesota's first save
Rogers retired all four batters he faced to earn a save in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Indians. He threw 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has been guarded about his bullpen plans and has hinted he'll use a closer-by-commitee. Rogers may emerge as the closer, but he also faced a lefty and two switch hitters in his four batters, which suggests his usage to finish the game may have been based on matchups. It's possible the Twins don't follow much of a pattern for saves and Rogers, Trevor May, Blaker Paker and Trevor Hildenberger all get chances to finish games.
