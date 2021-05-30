Rogers recorded the save Saturday against the Royals despite allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning.

The 30-year-old thankfully entered with a 6-3 lead, as Adalberto Mondesi took him deep on a two-run shot to pull Kansas City within a single run. The left-hander was able to finish off the save, and it was the first time since May 13 he surrendered an earned run. Hansel Robles has picked up three saves over the past couple weeks, and he also gave up a run Saturday while notching a hold. Rogers and Robles appear to be splitting the closer's role, though neither likely has a firm grip.