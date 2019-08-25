Rogers recorded three strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner over 1.2 scoreless innings to secure the save in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Rogers entered with one out in the eighth inning and runners on first and second, but he escaped the frame with no issues and delivered again in the ninth to closes things out. The 28-year-old is 20-for-26 in save chances with a 2.51 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 75:10 K:BB this season.