Rogers had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday versus the Indians.

Rogers needed only 10 pitches to retire the bottom of Cleveland's order. The left-hander has converted 25 of 31 save chances with a 2.45 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 80:10 K:BB through 62.1 innings.

