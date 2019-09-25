Twins' Taylor Rogers: Grabs 29th save
Rogers struck out one without allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Tigers.
Rogers needed only 12 pitches to record his 29th save of the season. Three days after being tagged for three earned runs, Rogers bounced back to record his eighth scoreless effort in his last 10 appearances. For the season, he now owns a 2.65 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 89 strikeouts across 68 innings.
