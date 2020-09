Rogers (1-4) gave up two runs on two hits and a pair of walks in one-third of an inning to take the loss Monday versus the White Sox.

Rogers allowed four of the five batters he faced to reach base, and the two runs he gave up were enough to stick him with the loss. The 29-year-old saw his ERA balloon to 4.86 with a 1.56 WHIP in 16.2 innings this year. He is 9-for-11 in save chances across 18 appearances.