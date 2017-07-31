Rogers is likely to be used as Minnesota's closer in the short term after Brandon Kintzler was traded to Washington, MLB.com reports.

Minnesota's bullpen didn't have a clear option at closer after Kintzler, as almost every setup man has struggled recently. Rogers was given a save chance Saturday with Kintzler unavailable, but he blew the chance by giving up a two-run home rus. However, the team hasn't made a formal announcement and the closer role may be in flux the rest of the season. Even if Rogers were to get the first shot at the role, he may not keep it as he's given up nine earned runs in his last three innings with four walks and two home runs allowed.