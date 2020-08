Rogers allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday, striking out two batters and picking up the save over the Brewers.

Rogers allowed a two-out double to Manny Pina but fanned Mark Mathias to finish off the game. It was encouraging to see the 29-year-old lefty turn in a solid performance after blowing his last save opportunity. He's sporting a 3.38 ERA with a 7:0 K:BB across 5.1 innings this season.