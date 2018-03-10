Twins' Taylor Rogers: Mixed performance this spring
Rogers gave up a run and three hits in one inning in Friday's spring training outing, but got a hold in the win. He's given up three runs in 5.3 innings this spring but with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Spring training stats are unlikely to matter for Rogers as he's set to make the bullpen as the top lefty reliever. He moved from being a lefty specialist in 2016 to the primary eighth-inning setup man for much of 2017. His 30 holds led all of baseball last season. Rogers dominates lefties (.560 OPS allowed in 2017) and improved slightly against righties last year (.766 OPS allowed vs. an .811 OPS allowed in 2016). He may have a slightly reduced role this season with the signing of Addison Reed, but he'll still figure prominently in the late innings.
More News
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Likely to take over closer role•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows ninth-inning lead•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows eighth-inning lead in Los Angeles•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Records 20th hold•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Tied for AL lead in holds•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Notches 12th hold of season•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.