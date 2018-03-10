Rogers gave up a run and three hits in one inning in Friday's spring training outing, but got a hold in the win. He's given up three runs in 5.3 innings this spring but with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Spring training stats are unlikely to matter for Rogers as he's set to make the bullpen as the top lefty reliever. He moved from being a lefty specialist in 2016 to the primary eighth-inning setup man for much of 2017. His 30 holds led all of baseball last season. Rogers dominates lefties (.560 OPS allowed in 2017) and improved slightly against righties last year (.766 OPS allowed vs. an .811 OPS allowed in 2016). He may have a slightly reduced role this season with the signing of Addison Reed, but he'll still figure prominently in the late innings.