Twins' Taylor Rogers: Nabs 16th save
Rogers struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
The addition of former Miami closer Sergio Romo to the Minnesota bullpen doesn't seem to have impacted Rogers' role, as Romo worked the eighth inning in front of the southpaw. Rogers now has a strong 2.22 ERA and 60:8 K:BB through 48.2 innings on the year.
