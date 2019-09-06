Twins' Taylor Rogers: Nabs another save
Rogers picked up the save against the Red Sox on Thursday, getting the final two outs while allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Twins' 2-1 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.
The 28-year-old has been rolling lately, as he's now successfully converted seven straight save opportunities since Aug. 4 to bring his total on the season up to 24. He's blown six saves, but Rogers has also provided solid ratios this season, as he's got a 2.49 ERA and 1.04 WHIP to go along with a 79:10 K:BB over 61.1 innings.
