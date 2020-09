Rogers tossed one scoreless inning Friday as he earned the save in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one.

The Tigers struggled offensively throughout Friday's matinee, and Rogers came on to slam the door as he picked up his first save since Aug. 24. The southpaw bounced back from a rough appearance his last time around and now carries a 4.05 ERA over 13.1 innings this year.