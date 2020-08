Rogers struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to collect his third save of the season in a 3-0 win over Cleveland.

That's now three saves in four days for Rogers, who has yet to give up a baserunner on the season. After emerging as a dominant late-inning arm in 2018 and seizing the ninth-inning role for the Twins last year, the 29-year-old will look to establish himself as one of the game's premier closers in 2020.