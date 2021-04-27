With Alex Colome reportedly moving to a lower-leverage role, Rogers is seemingly poised to serve as Minnesota's closer for the time being.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports that Colome will move to a lower-leverage role after giving up 10 hits and six earned runs over his last four innings while converting just 40 percent of his save chances on the season. Meanwhile, Rogers has given up zero earned runs while striking out 11 over 9.1 innings.