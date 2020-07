Sergio Romo and not Rogers was used in a save situation Tuesday night in part because the Cardinals scored a run in the eighth to make it a three-run game, and Romo had already been "up and hot" in the bullpen, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli's explanation makes sense - why warm up two different relievers for one outing? But it's also frustrating from a fantasy perspective when every save chance matters in a short season. Rogers has yet to pitch in a 2020 game yet.