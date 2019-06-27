Rogers tossed a perfect four-out save in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Rays.

Rogers was called upon in the eighth inning to replace Blake Parker with one on and two outs. The 28-year-old needed just eight pitches to complete the game and pick up his 10th save of the year. Through 30 appearances, Rogers owns a 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB.

