Rogers gave up one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to record his 11th save in a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Rogers didn't enter the game until the 12th inning and had two runners reach base (one on on error), but he recovered to nail down the save. The left-hander has a 2-1 record with a 1.93 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP heading into the All-Star break.