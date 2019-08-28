Rogers struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 3-1 win over the White Sox.

The southpaw has notched three saves in his last three appearances, and Sergio Romo -- who struck out the side in the eighth inning in this one -- hasn't gotten a save chance since Aug. 16. Rogers seems to have regained his perch as the Twins' primary closer, and he sports a 2.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 76:10 K:BB through 58.1 innings on the year.