Rogers permitted one hit and no walks over 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out four to earn the save Saturday versus the Indians.

Rogers was called in with one out in the eighth and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to close out the 2-0 victory. This was the 28-year-old's ninth save of five outs or more this season. and the left-hander has converted 26 of 32 save chances with a 2.39 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 84:10 K:BB through 64 innings.