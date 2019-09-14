Twins' Taylor Rogers: Notches 26th save
Rogers permitted one hit and no walks over 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out four to earn the save Saturday versus the Indians.
Rogers was called in with one out in the eighth and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to close out the 2-0 victory. This was the 28-year-old's ninth save of five outs or more this season. and the left-hander has converted 26 of 32 save chances with a 2.39 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 84:10 K:BB through 64 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...