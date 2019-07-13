Rogers allowed one hit while striking out three in two scoreless innings to pick up his 13th save Friday against the Indians.

He is obviously dominant against lefties, but Rogers has been excellent all season in a variety of high-leverage situations. It seems that he is taking the closing job and running with it in Minnesota. Blake Parker's last save was on June 22. This was Rogers' fifth two-plus-inning save of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories