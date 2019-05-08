Rogers secured the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays by allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning. He had one strikeout and no walks.

Rogers certainly made things interesting Tuesday as the tying run came to the plate with two outs, but he was able to force a groundout to close out the game unscathed. The 28-year-old has converted 4-of-4 save opportunities and has a 1.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings, and has proven to be a reliable alternative to regular closer Blake Parker when called upon.