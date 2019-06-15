Rogers struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his seventh save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Royals.

A sore back has left Rogers unavailable over the last few days -- he hadn't pitched since June 6 -- but the southpaw looked 100 percent in polishing off the combined shutout for Kyle Gibson. The Twins continue to use a closing committee, but Rogers is the only left-handed option in the mix, leading him to two wins and nine holds in addition to seven saves in nine chances through 25 appearances.