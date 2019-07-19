Twins' Taylor Rogers: Picks up 14th save
Rogers earned the save against Oakland on Thursday, tossing two scoreless innings and giving up two hits while striking out one batter.
After Minnesota took a one-run lead on a three-run homer off the bat of Eddie Rosario in the seventh inning, Rogers was brought in for the two-inning save. He worked his way out of a jam in the eighth, leaving the tying run stranded at second base, then retired the side in order in the ninth after the Twins plated a pair of insurance runs. Rogers appears to have a firm stranglehold on the closer job for the Twins, as he has now converted 14 of 17 save opportunities -- six of which have gone for two or more innings. He has posted an impressive 1.61 ERA along with a 0.94 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB in 44.2 innings this season.
