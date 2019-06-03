Twins' Taylor Rogers: Picks up fifth save
Rogers struck out the side to earn his fifth save of the season Sunday against the Rays.
Rogers took over in the final inning with a two-run lead and made short order of the Rays, striking out three batters in just 11 pitches. The Twins continue to mix and match their closers, though it's worth noting that Rogers recorded the final out in two of the four games against the Rays, though he was credited with a win rather than a save after retiring the final seven batters of Friday's contest. Rogers looks likely to split the majority of the team's save opportunities with Blake Parker for the remainder of the season.
