Rogers earned the save in Wednesday's victory over St. Louis, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out two batters.

A day after being passed up for the team's first save opportunity of the season, Rogers was called upon to protect a three-run lead against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He succeeded in style, needing only 11 pitches -- nine of which were strikes -- to set St. Louis down in order. That should erase any doubt about Rogers' status as Minnesota's clear-cut closer after Sergio Romo sniped the save Tuesday.