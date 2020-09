Rogers allowed one run on two hits (one home run) but was still able to shut the door on the Indians for his ninth save of the season Friday.

Rogers allowed a solo shot in the ninth to Jose Ramirez but was ultimately able to get the job done for his ninth save on the year. Rogers dons a 4.11 ERA across 15.1 innings which isn't something to get too excited about but his 19:1 K:BB suggests he does a fantastic job withholding his opponents from getting free passes.