Rogers (2-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while fanning one across just one inning.

Rogers pitched the top of the 10th for the Twins and allowed the second-base runner to cross home plate on back-to-back one-out hits, but he bounced back to close the inning rather quickly. The offense backed him up with two runs in the bottom of the 10th, though, so Rogers ended as the winning pitcher in this extra-inning contest. Rogers has nine saves this season and should remain as Minnesota's primary closer alternative in both the final games of the regular season and the playoffs.