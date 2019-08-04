Twins' Taylor Rogers: Records 17th save
Rogers threw a hitless and scoreless inning to record his 17th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Royals on Sunday.
Rogers entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and made quick work of the Royals to nail down his 17th save. Rogers didn't allow a baserunner for the third time in is last four appearances. The 28-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and a 65:9 K:BB through 43 appearances this season.
