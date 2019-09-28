Rogers picked up his 30th save of the season Saturday against the Royals, striking out one and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rogers emerged from an an unclear bullpen situation to become the clear primary ninth-inning option this season. No one else has saved more than 10 games for the Twins this year, and no one on the team's current roster has saved more than three. The role is well-deserved, as Rogers owns a 2.61 ERA and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate on the season while walking just 4.0 percent of opposing batters.