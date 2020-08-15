Rogers allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in the first game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Royals.

Rogers was called upon to protect a two-run lead, and he never allowed the tying run to reach base despite allowing two hits. He erased a leadoff single by inducing a double play to the next batter, and followed up another single with a strikeout to close the game and earn his fifth save. Rogers has given up runs in two of his last four appearances to inflate his ERA to 4.91, but his skills remain in place as he has a 9:0 K:BB across 7.1 frames for the season.