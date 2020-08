Rogers picked up the save in Sunday's win over the Royals, allowing one run on two hits in one inning pitched. He struck out one.

Rogers entered the game with the Twins leading 5-3 in the ninth. He allowed a double to Hunter Dozier and a RBI single to Maikel Franco, but got Alex Gordon to fly out to end the game. Rogers now has six saves on the campaign, but he will look to bring down his 5.23 ERA moving forward.