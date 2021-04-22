Rogers pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out three and earning the hold in Wednesday's 13-12, extra-innings loss to Oakland.

The lefty has yet to allow an earned run through six appearances in 2021, having struck out nine and walking only one. Rogers has been a reliable option in Minnesota's bullpen since 2016 and he figures to pitch in even more high-leverage situations going forward amidst closer Alex Colome and reliever Hansel Robles' struggles. At an average velocity of 95.2 MPH, the sidearmer is throwing his sinker harder than ever and appears well on his way to a dominant 2021 campaign.