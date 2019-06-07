Rogers allowed a solo home run and recorded three strikeouts across two innings to record his seventh save of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Rogers came on in the eighth with a two-run lead, recording a one-two-three inning to get to the ninth. He then allowed a solo home run to Oscar Mercado but retired the other three hitters he faced to close out the contest. Rogers has allowed four runs across 7.1 innings in his last five appearances, but he still owns a solid 2.25 ERA on the year and has carved out some fantasy value for a surprising Twins team.