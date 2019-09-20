Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning against Kansas City on Thursday, striking out two batters to earn the save.

Rogers was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead and faced little resistance from the Royals, needing only 14 pitches to set the side down in order. The southpaw has blossomed in his first full season as a closer, converting 28 of 34 save opportunities while posting a 2.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 88:10 K:BB over 66.2 innings.