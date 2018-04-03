Twins' Taylor Rogers: Scoreless inning in regular season debut
Rogers threw a scoreless inning in Monday's loss at Pittsburgh in his first appearance of the regular season.
Rogers came into the game in the fifth inning which could indicate he'll have a slightly reduced role this season. His 30 holds led all of baseball last season, but he may not be used in as many high-leverage roles with the Twins adding Addison Reed, Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke. Rogers looked sharp after a struggling somewhat in spring training (6.57 ERA but 15 K in 12.1 innings).
