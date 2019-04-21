Rogers earned the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles by allowing one run on three hits across two innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Rogers earned his first save of the year back in the season opener but didn't receive a second chance until Saturday. The 28-year-old has mostly been used in a setup role with four holds and has a 1.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 10.2 innings.