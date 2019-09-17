Rogers struck out one batter and did not allow a baserunner Monday, earning a two-out save over the White Sox.

Rogers was called on to protect a 5-3 lead after Sergio Romo allowed a solo homer and he needed just eight pitches to finish things off. The 28-year-old lefty is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances this month and 27-for-33 on the season.