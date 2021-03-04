Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says both Alex Colome and Rogers are line to finish "a lot of games" this season and he is unlikely to give any pitcher the title of closer, MLB.com reports. Rogers threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in his spring debut Sunday.

Rogers has led the Twins in saves the past two seasons, but could be the secondary option to finish the ninth inning after the Twins signed Alex Colome in free agency. Rogers could still share save chances as Baldelli has ignored traditional closer patterns. However, Rogers may be used more frequently earlier in games to face key lefties.