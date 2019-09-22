Twins' Taylor Rogers: Struggles in ninth
Rogers (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning as the Twins were downed 12-5 by the Royals.
The southpaw entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 5-5 and promptly made a mess of things. giving up a single, a two-run homer and a ground-rule double before getting the hook, with his only out coming via a sacrifice bunt. Rogers has only been scored upon in three of 16 appearances since his last blown save Aug. 1, but when he fails he tends to do so spectacularly -- despite all the clean outings and a 23:1 K:BB through 16.2 innings over that stretch, he has a 4.32 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...