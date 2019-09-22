Rogers (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning as the Twins were downed 12-5 by the Royals.

The southpaw entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 5-5 and promptly made a mess of things. giving up a single, a two-run homer and a ground-rule double before getting the hook, with his only out coming via a sacrifice bunt. Rogers has only been scored upon in three of 16 appearances since his last blown save Aug. 1, but when he fails he tends to do so spectacularly -- despite all the clean outings and a 23:1 K:BB through 16.2 innings over that stretch, he has a 4.32 ERA.