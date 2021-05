Rogers picked up the save after allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one in one inning Monday against the Rangers.

Rogers made the ballgame interesting by giving up a single and a two-run homer before fanning the final batter to nail down a 6-5 victory. Monday marked the first time he's allowed a run on the season, boosting his ERA to 1.74 with 12 strikeouts across 10.1 innings. Rogers has also converted on two of three save opportunities in 2021.