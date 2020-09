Rogers (1-3) was tagged with the loss Monday against the White Sox. He gave up three runs (all unearned) on three hits while fanning one in one inning.

Rogers has allowed two or more hits in six of his last nine appearances and has given up runs in three of his last four contests, but the 29-year-old left-hander should still be considered the top candidate for saves in Minnesota. He owns a 3.60 ERA in his last five appearances.