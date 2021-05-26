Rogers allowed only one walk across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Orioles.

Rogers relieved Alex Colome with two outs in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead. He had little trouble doing so, though the tying run did reach base in the final frame after an error and walk. However, Rogers induced a groundout to end the game to secure his third save of the season. The Twins closer role appears to have devolved into a committee, though Rogers and Hansel Robles are likely to account for the majority of the team's saves for the time being.