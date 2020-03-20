Rogers raised his average fastball velocity this spring and gave up one run on six hits and one walk over five innings while striking out seven, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Park did not specify how hard Rogers was throwing, but we can assume it was harder than the 95 mph he averaged on his fastball in 2019. Seemingly everyone in the Twins' bullpen was throwing a bit harder this spring, but Rogers remains the cream of the crop and should get the majority of the save opportunities when the season gets underway.