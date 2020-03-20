Twins' Taylor Rogers: Ups fastball velocity
Rogers raised his average fastball velocity this spring and gave up one run on six hits and one walk over five innings while striking out seven, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Park did not specify how hard Rogers was throwing, but we can assume it was harder than the 95 mph he averaged on his fastball in 2019. Seemingly everyone in the Twins' bullpen was throwing a bit harder this spring, but Rogers remains the cream of the crop and should get the majority of the save opportunities when the season gets underway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....