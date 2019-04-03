Twins' Taylor Rogers: Used in eighth inning
Rogers gave up a run in 1.2 innings in Tuesday's win over Kansas City. He was used in the eighth and ninth innings when the game was tied.
Rogers gave up a home run and three hits with a walk and a strikeout. It wasn't a dominating performance, but he kept the Twins in the game which they later won in extra innings. After Rogers got Minnesota's first save, the Twins used Blake Parker in the 10th inning to close the game. Minnesota looks set to use multiple pitchers to close games based on matchups, though a more distinct patter could emerge.
