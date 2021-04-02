Rogers threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Brewers. He appeared in the seventh inning to face key left-handed batters Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw. "Over the course of this year, we're going to see him, and probably everybody, pitching some different spots when it makes the most sense," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

It was only one game, but Rogers was used earlier in the game to face key left-handed batters while Alex Colome was used in the ninth inning with a three-run lead. Colome blew the save chance, so performance could dictate save opportunities more than anything, but for now it looks like Colome may get the majority of save chances even without Baldelli defining any roles.