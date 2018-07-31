Hackimer (ankle) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Hackimer was only sidelined for 11 days after suffering a left ankle sprain during an outing against St. Lucie on July 18. The right-hander will return to action with High-A Fort Myers, where he's posted a 6.20 ERA and 1.74 WHIP this season.

