Hackimer was moved to the 7-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It's unclear as to when Hackimer suffered the injury, but he'll require a stint on the minor-league disabled list prior to returning to action. The 24-year-old right-hander has struggled at High-A Fort Myers in 2018, as he's accrued a 6.20 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 24.2 innings.

Our Latest Stories